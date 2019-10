Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police have closed the Claremont Access and Jolley Cut for a sudden death investigation.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the mountain accesses just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the upbound and downbound lanes of the Claremont and Jolley Cut will remain closed for several hours while police investigate.

HPS is confirming the Claremont and Jolley Cut access down & up-bound lanes will be closed for several hours while police continue with an investigation. Please look for an alternate route to your destination. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/v4Swr5Xe7Q — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) October 24, 2019

Motorists are being warned to avoid that are of the city.

More to come.