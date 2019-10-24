Menu

RCMP in Chilliwack seek missing senior with dementia

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 24, 2019 3:34 pm
Ioan Pop was last seen near his home in the Promontory area of Chilliwack on Tuesday. . RCMP handout

RCMP in Chilliwack are asking for the public’s help to find a missing senior with dementia.

Ioan Pop, 79, was last seen around 4 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of his home on Teskey Road near Tournier Place in Chilliwack.

Police say Pop does not speak English and has trouble speaking his native Romanian due to medical issues.

He is described as Caucasian, five-foot-six and 200 pounds with grey hair and balding on top.

READ MORE: Family of missing Kelowna senior pleading for help

He was last seen wearing a brown pullover sweatshirt, blue Adidas track pants with white stripes and house slippers. He also typically wears a medical bracelet with his family’s phone number on it.

Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
