One win, one loss in Manitoba licence plate fights

By The Canadian Press
Posted October 24, 2019 12:50 pm
The licence plate in question.
Mick Toller/Facebook

An avid “Star Trek” fan has lost his bid to have his personalized ASIMIL8 licence plate returned.

Nick Troller had filed a legal challenge against Manitoba Public Insurance over its decision to revoke the plate after receiving a complaint that it was offensive to Indigenous people.

A judge this week ruled that it was reasonable for the insurer to take back the plate because the word is connected to the Indigenous experience in Manitoba.

READ MORE: Winnipeg man fighting for right to ASIMIL8 licence plate

Troller got the plate, which features the well-known saying by the alien race the Borg, in 2015.

A different Manitoba man has had his “NDN (Indian) CAR” licence plate returned after an out-of-court settlement with the insurer.

Bruce Spence, who is Cree, got the personalized plate as a reference to a popular folk-rock song by an Indigenous musician.

Licence plate thefts on the rise in Winnipeg
© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Manitoba Public InsuranceMpiasimil8Bruce SpenceNDN CARNick Troller
