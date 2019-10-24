Menu

N.B. Appeal Court orders new murder trial for woman convicted in stabbing death

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 24, 2019 12:29 pm
Marissa Shephard is seen in this undated photo. .
Marissa Shephard is seen in this undated photo. . Provided/ RCMP

New Brunswick’s Court of Appeal has ordered a new trial for a young woman convicted in the brutal slaying of a Moncton teen who was stabbed about 200 times.

A spokeswoman confirmed Thursday that the court overturned Marissa Shephard’s convictions for first-degree murder and arson in the 2015 death of 18-year-old Baylee Wylie.

During a trial last year, court heard that Wylie’s body was found in Shephard’s burned-out townhouse on Dec. 17, 2015 after the victim had been tied to a chair, beaten and stabbed repeatedly.

A jury convicted Shephard after just four hours of deliberation, and she was later sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Shephard, who was 20 at the time of her arrest, was the third person convicted of murdering Wylie.

Devin Morningstar was found guilty of first-degree murder in 2016, while Tyler Noel pleaded guilty in May 2017 to second-degree murder and arson with disrespect for human life. Both received life sentences.

