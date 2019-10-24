Menu

Politics

Northern New Brunswick port gets $7M from province for expansion project

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted October 24, 2019 11:02 am
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs walks onto stage to deliver the State of the Province address in Fredericton on Thursday January 31, 2019.
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs walks onto stage to deliver the State of the Province address in Fredericton on Thursday January 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray

The New Brunswick government has announced a $7-million investment to increase capacity at the Port of Belledune.

The funding includes a $5-million grant and a loan of up to $2 million under the Northern New Brunswick Economic Development and Innovation Fund.

READ MORE: Port of Saint John important to the “fabric” of New Brunswick: CEO

The assistance is part of a $21-million expansion project that will fill in the water gap between two terminals and enlarge the berth by 15,000 square metres.

It’s expected the work will improve the port’s ability to move cargo between terminals and to and from ships, while creating additional space for commodities.

READ MORE: Port Saint John West Side Modernization Project takes next step

Premier Blaine Higgs is to visit the port on Chaleur Bay today to view the construction and to hear about its future plans.

Denis Caron, the port’s chief executive officer, says the port supports just over 3,000 direct and indirect jobs across the province.

