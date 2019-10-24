Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged in 2 reported thefts: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 24, 2019 11:09 am
peterborough-police2
Peterborough police have charged a man with two counts of theft. Global News File

A Peterborough man is facing multiple theft charges following a police investigation.

On Oct. 8, the Peterborough Police Service says officers received a report that an unknown man was removing a fence from a business on Monaghan Road.

Police attended the scene and identified a suspect.

On Wednesday, police located the suspect on Lansdowne Street and arrested him. After further investigation, police allege the man was also responsible for a reported theft at a Borden Avenue business.

Cary James Burgess, 40, was charged with two counts each of theft under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.

