San Jose Sharks (3-5-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (4-3-2, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens host the San Jose Sharks.

Montreal went 44-30-8 overall and 25-12-4 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Canadiens scored 246 total goals last season while averaging 3.0 per game.

San Jose went 46-27-9 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 21-16-4 on the road. The Sharks scored 289 total goals last season, 57 on power plays and nine shorthanded.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Canadiens Injuries: Joel Armia: day to day (lower body).

Sharks Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.