Crime

Pedestrian injured in vehicle collision at downtown Halifax crosswalk

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted October 23, 2019 8:49 pm
Halifax Regional Police vehicle.
Halifax Regional Police vehicle. File/ Global News

A woman was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after she was struck by a vehicle in downtown Halifax.

According to a statement from Halifax Regional Police, the collision occurred around 6:18 p.m. as the 35-year-old used the marked crosswalk at Spring Garden Road and Robie Street.

Her injuries are not life-threatening.

None of the occupants of the vehicle were hurt and the accident is still under investigation, police say.

READ MORE: Driver ticketed after striking pedestrian in Halifax’s South End 

Earlier in the day, an online advocacy group called HRM Safe Streets for Everyone released an unofficial video with Dagley Media, examining some of the obstacles to safe pedestrian access at signalized intersections.

Story continues below advertisement
Halifax pedestrians, cyclists say more action needed for road safety
Halifax pedestrians, cyclists say more action needed for road safety

One of the intersections it featured was Spring Garden Road and Robie Street. It cited too many cars turning at once — left on a green light, right on a green light and right on a red light — as being one of the major risks to those traversing the road.

“The video is intended to raise awareness of just how dangerous signalized intersections are for pedestrians,” reads a news release from the two groups sent to media on Wednesday.

“However, unfortunately pedestrians can’t fix this issue just by keeping their ‘heads up.’ We need action from our traffic authority to apply the simple, cheap and available fixes to make our crosswalks a safe place to cross the road, as they should be.”

READ MORE: Charges laid after vehicle strikes boy in crosswalk in Antigonish

This is the second time a pedestrian has been hit in Halifax in two days.

On Tuesday evening, a man was struck at a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Inglis Street and South Bland Street. He was injured and the driver of the vehicle received a summary offence ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian at a crosswalk.

