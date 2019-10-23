Death of Mississauga woman deemed non-suspicious by Peel police

Send this page to someone via email

Peel police say the death of a woman who was found in a Mississauga home on Monday is no longer considered suspicious.

Emergency crews were called to Four Springs Avenue and Eglinton Avenue West, near Hurontario Street, at around 3:35 p.m.

Police said officers attended a residence on Eglinton Avenue West to check on the well-being of an occupant. When they arrived, they reportedly found a dead woman and a baby inside the unit.

2:51 Human remains found in dumpster in North York apartment building Human remains found in dumpster in North York apartment building

An autopsy was conducted on the deceased and her death was deemed to be non-suspicious on Wednesday.

Investigators said the infant in the home was taken to a local hospital as a precaution, but in an update, police said the toddler was being transferred to a trauma centre “for additional assessment.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Male shot dead in vehicle outside Mississauga condo building

Sources tell Global News that it appears the baby had been left unattended for days and the child was suffering from dehydration when police entered the home.

UPDATE:

– An autopsy has been completed on the deceased in this incident.

– It is no longer considered suspicious

– Out of respect for the victims privacy, no further information will be available to share. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) October 23, 2019

— With files from Gabby Rodrigues