Crime

Death of Mississauga woman deemed non-suspicious by Peel police

By Katherine Aylesworth Global News
Posted October 23, 2019 5:56 pm
Peel Regional Police have deemed the death of a woman in Mississauga as non-suspicious following an autopsy.
Peel Regional Police have deemed the death of a woman in Mississauga as non-suspicious following an autopsy. Andrew Collins / Global News

Peel police say the death of a woman who was found in a Mississauga home on Monday is no longer considered suspicious.

Emergency crews were called to Four Springs Avenue and Eglinton Avenue West, near Hurontario Street, at around 3:35 p.m.

READ MORE: Woman found dead in Mississauga home, infant taken to trauma centre: Peel police

Police said officers attended a residence on Eglinton Avenue West to check on the well-being of an occupant. When they arrived, they reportedly found a dead woman and a baby inside the unit.

An autopsy was conducted on the deceased and her death was deemed to be non-suspicious on Wednesday.

Investigators said the infant in the home was taken to a local hospital as a precaution, but in an update, police said the toddler was being transferred to a trauma centre “for additional assessment.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Male shot dead in vehicle outside Mississauga condo building

Sources tell Global News that it appears the baby had been left unattended for days and the child was suffering from dehydration when police entered the home.

— With files from Gabby Rodrigues

TAGS
CrimeMississaugapeel regional policepeel policeEglinton Avenue WestHurontario streetMississauga deathNon-suspicious death
