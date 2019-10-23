Montreal police search for suspected fraudster who targets car sellers online

Send this page to someone via email

Investigators with Montreal police are asking for the public’s help to locate 19-year-old Patrick Pascone.

The teenager is wanted in connection with suspected fraud totaling over $15,000.

According to police, the man they are searching for scans online ads and targets people selling cars.

Police say he starts by getting in touch with the vendor and asks for a meeting — usually in the Lachine borough — under the pretense of buying the car.

Once he meets the seller, he will inspect the vehicle before handing over a cheque, according to police. Police say the suspect quickly resells the vehicle and the original vendor receives a notification from their bank that the cheque has been refused.

Pascone has brown hair and eyes. He stands five feet and eight inches tall and weighs 152 pounds. He has several tattoos including the name “Isabelle” on the left side of his neck and “Pascone” on his left forearm, the word “money” is inked on his right hand and “life goes on” is tattooed on his left hand.

Anyone with information on Pascone’s whereabouts can contact the Info-Crime anonymous tip line at 514-393-1133.