Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Icy dip for three Revelstoke RCMP officers: a fundraiser for Special Olympics B.C.

By Rebecca Lawrence Global News
Posted October 23, 2019 2:11 pm
Revelstoke RCMP detachment members Cpl. Thomas Blakney, left, Const. Josh McCann and Cpl. Mike Esson plunged into the frigid waters of Williamson Lake on Sunday to raise money for Special Olympics B.C.
Revelstoke RCMP detachment members Cpl. Thomas Blakney, left, Const. Josh McCann and Cpl. Mike Esson plunged into the frigid waters of Williamson Lake on Sunday to raise money for Special Olympics B.C. Revelstoke RCMP

Three Revelstoke RCMP officers plunged into the frigid waters of Williamson Lake on Sunday to raise money for Special Olympics B.C.

Cpl. Thomas Blakney, Const. Josh McCann and Cpl. Mike Essson all jumped in as a team, joining other locals in celebrating the inaugural year of Polar Plunge 2019.

McCann played a key role in organizing the fundraising event, according to police.

RCMP Cpl. Mike Esson, left, Const. Josh McCann and Cpl. Thomas Blakney, each of the Revelstoke detachment, stand together before plunging into the freezing cold waters of Williamson Lake, seen in the background.
RCMP Cpl. Mike Esson, left, Const. Josh McCann and Cpl. Thomas Blakney, each of the Revelstoke detachment, stand together before plunging into the freezing cold waters of Williamson Lake, seen in the background. Revelstoke RCMP

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan students join Special Olympians for Motionball fundraiser

Story continues below advertisement

McCann has been a long-time supporter of the Special Olympics in Canada, and was first involved in the organization in 2009.

“He quickly realized that it was an organization that he would be involved in for a long time,” the RCMP said in a press release.

“Josh coached snowshoeing, track, and served as coach representative on the executive committee for the Tri-Con Gentle Giants Special Olympics Club in eastern Canada.”

Kelowna special Olympian back home after winning three gold medals
Kelowna special Olympian back home after winning three gold medals

McCann and Special Olympics B.C. raised almost $7,000, surpassing their goal of $5,000 even before he and his team took the icy plunge.

“I’d like to extend my sincere appreciation to everyone who helped promote and ensure our inaugural event was a huge success,” said McCann, “Especially to all those who took the plunge.”

Outside of Vancouver and Victoria, Revelstoke is the first town to host an event like this for Special Olympics B.C.

READ MORE: ‘Making sure everyone feels included’: Kelowna’s Motionball Marathon raising money for Special Olympics

Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
RCMPPoliceFundraiserRevelstokeShuswapSpecial OlympicsColumbiaRevelstoke RCMPSpecial Olympics BCWilliamson Lake
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.