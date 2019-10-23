Icy dip for three Revelstoke RCMP officers: a fundraiser for Special Olympics B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Three Revelstoke RCMP officers plunged into the frigid waters of Williamson Lake on Sunday to raise money for Special Olympics B.C.

Cpl. Thomas Blakney, Const. Josh McCann and Cpl. Mike Essson all jumped in as a team, joining other locals in celebrating the inaugural year of Polar Plunge 2019.

McCann played a key role in organizing the fundraising event, according to police.

RCMP Cpl. Mike Esson, left, Const. Josh McCann and Cpl. Thomas Blakney, each of the Revelstoke detachment, stand together before plunging into the freezing cold waters of Williamson Lake, seen in the background. Revelstoke RCMP

McCann has been a long-time supporter of the Special Olympics in Canada, and was first involved in the organization in 2009.

“He quickly realized that it was an organization that he would be involved in for a long time,” the RCMP said in a press release.

“Josh coached snowshoeing, track, and served as coach representative on the executive committee for the Tri-Con Gentle Giants Special Olympics Club in eastern Canada.”

McCann and Special Olympics B.C. raised almost $7,000, surpassing their goal of $5,000 even before he and his team took the icy plunge.

“I’d like to extend my sincere appreciation to everyone who helped promote and ensure our inaugural event was a huge success,” said McCann, “Especially to all those who took the plunge.”

Outside of Vancouver and Victoria, Revelstoke is the first town to host an event like this for Special Olympics B.C.