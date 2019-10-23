Ottawa takes on Detroit on 4-game losing streak

Send this page to someone via email

Detroit Red Wings (3-6-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (1-6-1, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa comes into the matchup against Detroit after losing four games in a row.

Ottawa went 10-16-2 in Atlantic Division play and 18-19-4 at home a season ago. The Senators recorded 421 assists on 242 total goals last season.

Detroit went 32-40-10 overall and 9-15-4 in Atlantic Division action in the 2018-19 season. The Red Wings scored 224 total goals last season, 39 on power plays and seven shorthanded.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Senators Injuries: None listed.

Red Wings Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.