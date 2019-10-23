Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Ottawa takes on Detroit on 4-game losing streak

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 23, 2019 3:31 am
Updated October 23, 2019 3:32 am

Detroit Red Wings (3-6-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (1-6-1, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa comes into the matchup against Detroit after losing four games in a row.

Ottawa went 10-16-2 in Atlantic Division play and 18-19-4 at home a season ago. The Senators recorded 421 assists on 242 total goals last season.

Detroit went 32-40-10 overall and 9-15-4 in Atlantic Division action in the 2018-19 season. The Red Wings scored 224 total goals last season, 39 on power plays and seven shorthanded.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Senators Injuries: None listed.

Story continues below advertisement

Red Wings Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
HockeyNHLNational Hockey LeagueOttawa SenatorsOttawa sportsSenatorsOttawa hockeySenators hockey
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.