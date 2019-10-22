QMJHL Roundup: Tuesday, October 22, 2019

Send this page to someone via email

VAL-D’OR, Que. – Nicolas Ouellet had a hat trick as the Val-d’Or Foreurs beat the Gatineau Olympiques 5-3 on Tuesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

William Provost’s goal at the 16:20 mark of the third period was the winner for the Foreurs (6-5-2) and David Noel also scored.

Jonathan Lemieux turned aside 27 shots for Val-d’Or.

David Aebischer, William Dagenais and Evgenii Kashnikov supplied the offence for the Olympiques (2-10-2). Remi Poirier stopped 35 shots.

The Foreurs were 2 for 5 on the power play and Gatineau was 1 for 5 with the man advantage.

Story continues below advertisement