Sports

QMJHL Roundup: Tuesday, October 22, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 22, 2019 10:01 pm
Updated October 22, 2019 10:02 pm

VAL-D’OR, Que. – Nicolas Ouellet had a hat trick as the Val-d’Or Foreurs beat the Gatineau Olympiques 5-3 on Tuesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

William Provost’s goal at the 16:20 mark of the third period was the winner for the Foreurs (6-5-2) and David Noel also scored.

Jonathan Lemieux turned aside 27 shots for Val-d’Or.

David Aebischer, William Dagenais and Evgenii Kashnikov supplied the offence for the Olympiques (2-10-2). Remi Poirier stopped 35 shots.

The Foreurs were 2 for 5 on the power play and Gatineau was 1 for 5 with the man advantage.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
QMJHLHalifax MooseheadsSaint John Sea DogsAcadie-Bathurst TitanROUYN-NORANDA HUSKIESMoncton WildcatsQuebec RempartsCape Breton Screaming EaglesRimouski OceanicSherbrooke PhoenixCharlottetown IslandersChicoutimi SagueneensBlainville-Boisbriand ArmadaVal-d'Or Foreursdrummondville-voltigeursgatineau-olympiquesbaie-comeau-drakkarqmjhl-roundupshawinigan-cataractesvictoriaville-tigres
