Former Kelowna man arrested in Kimberley, facing several charges: police

Kimberley RCMP say a man with a connection to Kelowna is facing several charges, including two counts of flight from police, and has been remanded in custody.

Police say Stefen Lane Rasmussen, 26, was arrested last week for driving while prohibited, dangerous driving and flight from police.

According to online court documents, Rasmussen is also facing one count of possession of stolen property over $5,000, one count of possession of ammunition contrary to an order and two counts of breach of probation.

RCMP say Rasmussen became the focus of a break-and-enter investigation that was reported on Tuesday, Oct 15. Video surveillance of the incident showed two males and a white vehicle.

Police say they were on the lookout for the vehicle, and that it was spotted that day, but it fled from them.

Kimberley RCMP Sgt. and detachment commander Chris Newel said “police spotted the vehicle again on the afternoon of Oct. 16, and attempted a traffic stop, again it fled.

“In both incidents, police did not pursue the vehicle due to safety concerns.”

Newel said thanks to a tip from the public, police were able to determine a possible suspect, and that they were able to locate him that day.

The vehicle was seized and a search located stolen property, the majority of it being copper wire.

Police added that three search warrants were subsequently executed: on the vehicle, a shed and the residence in which he lived.

More stolen property was recovered along with evidence related to the break and enter reported on Oct. 15, police say.

“The subject was in Kelowna, but has connections to Kimberley,” said Newel. “He recently returned after being gone for several years.

“In the last few months, there was a spike in thefts in Kimberley and police are following up to determine if there is a link to the other incidents.”

Rasmussen’s next court date will be Oct. 24 in Cranbrook. He is currently in custody at the Okanagan Correctional Centre in Oliver.

