Police looking for witnesses to fatal roll-over in Georgina

Send this page to someone via email

Officers are searching for witnesses following a fatal collision in Georgina on Tuesday afternoon that left one dead and two in serious condition, York Regional Police say.

At about 2:45 p.m., police say they were called to the area of Glenwoods and Warden avenues for a report of a vehicle off the road.

According to a tweet, the vehicle, which was carrying three occupants, rolled over into a ditch.

COLLISION & Road Closure – Warden Ave/Glenwoods Ave #Georgina – Single vehicle into ditch & rolled over

Serious injuries reported – Warden is closed from Pollock to Catering – Glenwoods closed from Woodbine to Kennedy for police investigation

Please pick alternate route

LD — York Regional Police (@YRP) October 22, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Two of the occupants were transported to hospital in serious condition and one died at the scene, police say.

Officers have advised residents to expect road closures and traffic delays in the area as they continue to investigate.

Police say anyone with information or dashcam footage can contact York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

1:46 Abandoned baby boy found at doorstep of Georgina fire station Abandoned baby boy found at doorstep of Georgina fire station