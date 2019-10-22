Winnipeg cops seek medical treatment after coming into contact with suspect’s blood

Send this page to someone via email

Several Winnipeg police officers are being forced to take a strong course of antibiotics after coming into contact with a suspect’s blood while making an arrest Saturday night.

The incident started when officers spotted a suspect wanted for an aggravated sexual assault on Portage Avenue in downtown Winnipeg.

When police approached, the suspect took off, attacking officers with bear spray during an extensive foot pursuit. Police tried to use a taser on the suspect, but it was ineffective.

The Air1 police helicopter was called in to help track the man through the Spence neighbourhood. He was eventually stopped near Ellice Avenue and McMicken Street, where he refused to drop the bear spray and became aggressive with the officers.

Police said two officers were injured during the struggle to get the man into custody, and that several officers came into contact with his blood.

Story continues below advertisement

A search of the man turned up a small amount of meth.

The suspect, 23, is facing over a dozen new charges, including assaulting a peace officer, meth possession, and assault with a weapon. He was also processed on outstanding warrants for aggravated assault and failing to comply with probation.

Police said during the foot pursuit, one of the officers’ ammunition magazines was damaged, resulting in the loss of several rounds of service-issued ammo on Sargent Avenue.

Police were able to recover most of the rounds, but a small number are still outstanding. Anyone who discovers the missing ammunition is asked to contact Winnipeg police.

1:55 Winnipeg woman urging Manitoba politicians to focus on violent crime and meth Winnipeg woman urging Manitoba politicians to focus on violent crime and meth