Those Old Radio Shows November 8-9

Send this page to someone via email

Friday, Nov. 8:

Hour 1: Have Gun Will Travel – Lady Kane, The Silver Queen; Father Knows Best – Superstitious Folk

Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Broadway Bill

Hour 3: Command Performance – Clifton Fadiman; Black Museum – Frosted Glass Shards

Hour 4: Jack Benny – A Cup of Coffee; Box 13 – Hunt & Peck

Saturday, Nov. 9:

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Cast; Life of Riley – Riley’s Sister Engaged to a Gambler

Hour 2: Lights Out – The Rocket Ship; Boston Blackie – Disappearing Fourth Floor

Hour 3: Dimension X – Universe; Hancock’s Half Hour – The Americans Hit Town

Hour 4: Gunsmoke – Cain; Sherlock Holmes – The Bloodstained Goddess

Hour 5: Wild Bill Hickock – Revenge of the Redman; Let George Do It – Joe Logan Case

Story continues below advertisement