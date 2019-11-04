Menu

Those Old Radio Shows November 8-9

By Adam Toy 770 CHQR
Posted November 4, 2019 12:00 pm

Friday, Nov. 8:

Hour 1: Have Gun Will Travel – Lady Kane, The Silver Queen; Father Knows Best – Superstitious Folk
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Broadway Bill
Hour 3: Command Performance – Clifton Fadiman; Black Museum – Frosted Glass Shards
Hour 4: Jack Benny – A Cup of Coffee; Box 13 – Hunt & Peck

Saturday, Nov. 9:

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Cast; Life of Riley – Riley’s Sister Engaged to a Gambler
Hour 2: Lights Out – The Rocket Ship; Boston Blackie – Disappearing Fourth Floor
Hour 3: Dimension X – Universe; Hancock’s Half Hour – The Americans Hit Town
Hour 4: Gunsmoke – Cain; Sherlock Holmes – The Bloodstained Goddess
Hour 5: Wild Bill Hickock – Revenge of the Redman; Let George Do It – Joe Logan Case

