Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Kingstonians put out fires for a good cause in support of the United Way

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 22, 2019 4:44 pm
Kingston Fire and Rescue held a fundraiser for the local United Way that allowed civilians to safely put out fires for a good cause.
Kingston Fire and Rescue held a fundraiser for the local United Way that allowed civilians to safely put out fires for a good cause. Global Kingston

Have you ever wanted to know what it’s like to be a member of Kingston Fire and Rescue?

READ MORE: 2 people taken to hospital after fire breaks out in Kingston’s university district

Some people fulfilled that dream on Tuesday, when the fire department hosted an open house, offering firefighting demonstrations in support of the United Way KFL&A.

For a minimum $20 donation, people could experience the challenges of fire training for themselves.

The general public and members of the media took part.

Story continues below advertisement

As part of the fundraiser, participants had the opportunity to dress in full fire gear, go through the training facility, extinguish a car fire with a pressurized fire hose and use various tools for vehicle extraction exercises.

“The training they do here was amazing,” said Clinton Halloway, a United Way employee who took part in the training.

“It was a lot harder then what I thought it would be.

The fundraiser was held at the Fire and Rescue training facility off Terry Fox Drive.

Prince Edward County couple gifts firetruck to Dominican village
Prince Edward County couple gifts firetruck to Dominican village

According to the City of Kingston, about 25 people took part in the fundraiser.

Together, they raised just over $200, but donations are still being accepted online.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
KingstonUnited Waykingston fire and rescueUnited Way Kingstondonations United Way KFLAFire and Rescue Kingstonfundraising kingstonKingston Firefighter donationskingston firefighters fundraiserskingston fundraising
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.