Kingstonians put out fires for a good cause in support of the United Way

Have you ever wanted to know what it’s like to be a member of Kingston Fire and Rescue?
Some people fulfilled that dream on Tuesday, when the fire department hosted an open house, offering firefighting demonstrations in support of the United Way KFL&A.
For a minimum $20 donation, people could experience the challenges of fire training for themselves.
The general public and members of the media took part.
As part of the fundraiser, participants had the opportunity to dress in full fire gear, go through the training facility, extinguish a car fire with a pressurized fire hose and use various tools for vehicle extraction exercises.
“The training they do here was amazing,” said Clinton Halloway, a United Way employee who took part in the training.
“It was a lot harder then what I thought it would be.
The fundraiser was held at the Fire and Rescue training facility off Terry Fox Drive.
According to the City of Kingston, about 25 people took part in the fundraiser.
Together, they raised just over $200, but donations are still being accepted online.
