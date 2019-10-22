Menu

Crime

Hamilton police say home invasion on the mountain was ‘targeted’

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 22, 2019 2:18 pm
Hamilton police believe armed suspects broke into a home on the mountain on Oct. 21.
Hamilton police believe armed suspects broke into a home on the mountain on Oct. 21. Graeme Roy / Canadian Press

Hamilton police say they’re looking for three suspects and a stolen SUV after a shot was allegedly fired in a “targeted” home invasion on the mountain late Monday night.

Investigators believe three men broke into a home in the area of Upper Wellington Street and Brucedale Avenue just before midnight and “ransacked” the house while a female resident was sleeping in a bedroom.

A man who was an occupant of the home allegedly encountered an armed suspect during the incident and fled the scene. He later told police heard a shot fired by one of the suspects as he ran away from the residence, according to detectives.

READ MORE: Suspects forcibly confine female and ransack east Hamilton home: police

Police say all three suspects fled in the homeowner’s rented vehicle which was reported to be last seen travelling northbound on Upper Wellington Street from Brucedale Avenue.

Story continues below advertisement

Detectives from Hamilton’s criminal investigation unit say they the three men wore hoodies, ski masks and track pants — all in black — with one of the suspects’ gloves decorated with orange ribbing.

The vehicle taken was a 2020 Grey Mitsubishi Outlander with Ontario licence CKZZ429.

READ MORE: Two arrested, guns seized after home invasion, shooting leaves man in hospital: Winnipeg police

Investigators say the suspects are armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Any with information can reach out to Hamilton Police at 905-546-8965,  905-546-3851 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

2 suspects arrested, 1 outstanding after armed home invasion in Brantford: police
2 suspects arrested, 1 outstanding after armed home invasion in Brantford: police
TAGS
HamiltonHamilton PoliceBreak And EnterStolen VehicleHome InvasionHamilton home invasionupper wellington streetbrucedale avenuethree suspects sought Hamilton
