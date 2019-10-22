21-year-old woman physically assaulted by man in Halifax, say police

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police say a 22-year-old man has been charged for an assault that occurred in the city Monday night.

At approximately 5 p.m., police say they received a report of an assault of a 21-year-old Halifax woman that had just occurred near the intersection of Henry Street and Coburg Road.

READ MORE: Police investigating woman’s death in Halifax

Police say the woman had been physically assaulted by a man who was not known to her — she was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect attempted to take off, but witnesses in the area prevented him from leaving until police arrived. The man was identified as Dillon Hunter.

Hunter was taken into custody without incident and is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Tuesday to face charges of aggravated assault, breach of a probation order and breach of an undertaking.

Story continues below advertisement

1:13 Nova Scotia prosecution service launches new sexual assault survivor’s guide Nova Scotia prosecution service launches new sexual assault survivor’s guide