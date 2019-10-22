Menu

Crime

21-year-old woman physically assaulted by man in Halifax, say police

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 22, 2019 1:22 pm
.
. File/ Global News

Halifax Regional Police say a 22-year-old man has been charged for an assault that occurred in the city Monday night.

At approximately 5 p.m., police say they received a report of an assault of a 21-year-old Halifax woman that had just occurred near the intersection of Henry Street and Coburg Road.

Police say the woman had been physically assaulted by a man who was not known to her — she was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect attempted to take off, but witnesses in the area prevented him from leaving until police arrived. The man was identified as Dillon Hunter.

Hunter was taken into custody without incident and is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Tuesday to face charges of aggravated assault, breach of a probation order and breach of an undertaking.

