Liberal Catherine McKenna projected to win second term in Ottawa Centre

Global News has declared Catherine McKenna the winner in the riding of Ottawa Centre.

McKenna is currently leading by nearly 20 per cent with 175 out of 250 polls reporting.

Only one right-leaning party has been elected in the predominantly Liberal stronghold, when the Progressive Conservatives held the riding from 1978 to 1979. Prior to McKenna winning the seat, it belonged to NDP MP Paul Dewar, a prominent politician and human rights advocate who died earlier this year from brain cancer.

As environment minister in Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government, McKenna frequently faced criticism, for everything from her government’s handling of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion to its rollout of the carbon tax. She has been open about the harassment she’s experienced as the debate over how to mitigate the dangers of climate change continues to rage.

McKenna is beating back 10 other candidates in the running for Ottawa Centre:

NDP candidate Emilie Taman Conservative candidate Carol Clemenhagen Green party candidate Angela Keller-Herzog People’s Party of Canada candidate Merylee Sevilla Coreen Corcoran, a Libertarian Party candidate Marie-Chantal Leriche, a Christian Heritage Party candidate Stuart Ryan, a Communist Party candidate Independents Chris G Jones and Giang Ha Thu Vo



Global News has projected that Justin Trudeau’s Liberals will form a minority government in parliament.

