Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Decision Canada 2019

Advertisement
Politics

Liberal Catherine McKenna projected to win second term in Ottawa Centre

By Jane Gerster Global News
Posted October 21, 2019 11:57 pm
.
. Global News

Global News has declared Catherine McKenna the winner in the riding of Ottawa Centre.

McKenna is currently leading by nearly 20 per cent with 175 out of 250 polls reporting.

Only one right-leaning party has been elected in the predominantly Liberal stronghold, when the Progressive Conservatives held the riding from 1978 to 1979. Prior to McKenna winning the seat, it belonged to NDP MP Paul Dewar, a prominent politician and human rights advocate who died earlier this year from brain cancer.

As environment minister in Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government, McKenna frequently faced criticism, for everything from her government’s handling of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion to its rollout of the carbon tax. She has been open about the harassment she’s experienced as the debate over how to mitigate the dangers of climate change continues to rage.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Live Canada election results 2019 — real-time results in the federal election

McKenna is beating back 10 other candidates in the running for Ottawa Centre:

    • NDP candidate Emilie Taman
    • Conservative candidate Carol Clemenhagen
    • Green party candidate Angela Keller-Herzog
    • People’s Party of Canada candidate Merylee Sevilla
    • Coreen Corcoran, a Libertarian Party candidate
    • Marie-Chantal Leriche, a Christian Heritage Party candidate
    • Stuart Ryan, a Communist Party candidate
    • Independents Chris G Jones and Giang Ha Thu Vo

Global News has projected that Justin Trudeau’s Liberals will form a minority government in parliament.

Twitter mentions per candidate

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Federal ElectionFederal election 2019canada electionDecision Canadacanada election 2019Elections CanadaElection CanadaCatherine McKennaEnvironment Minister Catherine McKennaCatherine McKenna electedOttawa centre election
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.