Kelowna residents talk importance of voting

Foot traffic was heavy at the First United Church, where some Kelowna residents cast their votes in the 2019 federal election.

Voting hours on Monday were from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and when Global News visited in the afternoon, there was a high turnout. Residents, noted, though that the voting process was quick.

“There’s definitely lots of people,” said voter Kelsey Weir, “but there’s lots of line-ups and stuff, so they’re making it go quick.”

She said it took maybe 10 minutes.

Another sign showing where to vote in Kelowna, B.C., during Monday’s 2019 federal election. Global News

When asked about the election campaign, Weir said, “it’s been interesting. There’s been lots of drama.

“I think it’s important to see past the drama and go with who you think is the best candidate, what they’re going to do for our country.”

First-time voter Julian Doward said it feels good to cast a vote in the election.

“We need some change with global warming and everything, what they’re doing with the rainforest,” said Doward.

“I guess one little vote will help with millions.”

Local mom Amanda Arkell brought her two boys to the polling station to show them what it is like to cast a vote.

“It’s important for me to be able to bring them along,” said Arkell, “and show them the process so that one day they can do the same thing.”