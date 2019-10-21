Menu

Former Quebec provincial police chief and 2 senior officers acquitted

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2019 6:08 pm
Former chief Richard Deschesnes, assistant director of investigations Steven Chabot and inspector in charge of intelligence Alfred Tremblay were acquitted Monday. Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press

Three former senior Quebec provincial police officers including the one-time chief of the force have been acquitted on charges of fraud, theft and breach of trust.

Former chief Richard Deschesnes, assistant director of investigations Steven Chabot and inspector in charge of intelligence Alfred Tremblay were acquitted Monday.

The three were suspected of having used a $25-million discretionary fund normally used to pay sources and informants for other expenses.

READ MORE: Fraud trial underway for former director of Quebec provincial police

But Quebec court Judge Josée Belanger ruled in a 106-page decision there was no evidence of anything dishonest in their actions.

Their lengthy trial lasted nearly two years.

A fourth senior provincial police officer charged along with the trio when charges were announced in January 2014, Jean Audette, was also acquitted after a separate trial before a different judge in January 2018.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Sureté du QuébecQuebec provincial policeJosée BélangerAlfred TremblayJean AudetteRichard DeschesnesSteven Chabot
