Volunteer cancellations lead to merging poll stations, delays in Regina

Voters in Regina could face longer waits at certain polling stations in the city after some locations were forced to merge Monday.

Elections Canada spokesperson Marie-France Kenny said 20 people cancelled their volunteer shifts for election day.

Kenny said the people signed up to volunteer while they were on strike with Unifor, but were told to return to work when SaskPower and SaskEnergy reached tentative contract deals on Sunday.

As a result, some polling stations in the city were forced to merge. Where typically stations would be split for 250 electors per poll, some now had 500.

In an email statement, SaskPower spokesperson Joel Cherry said the Crown Corporation made provisions for employees to work at polling stations on election day.

“I am not aware of any cases where our employees were prevented from honouring their shifts,” Cherry said.

The polling station at seniors’ residence Prairie Place was one of those impacted by the cancelled volunteer shifts. One voter told Global News there was at least a half-hour wait there at around 2 p.m.

Elections Canada wouldn’t confirm how many stations merged, or the exact locations. Kenny said they are expecting long lines at peak times in the affected areas.

Anyone in line when polling stations close at 7:30 p.m. local time will still be able to cast a ballot.

