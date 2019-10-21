Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

October 16 – Pure Air Experts

By 630CHED
Posted October 21, 2019 3:40 pm
Pure Air Experts
Pure Air Experts logo. . Courtesy/Pure Air Experts

It’s that time of year again… temperature’s dropping…But it also means dust allergies and poor indoor air quality.

Before you turn on your furnace or think of changing your furnace filter, call Pure Air Experts for a free in home air quality assessment.

Listen to Jeff McArthur from Pure Air Experts on Talk to the Experts This Saturday at Noon and learn how hepa air filtration can improve your home’s indoor environment.

Get your home tested free of charge! Call PURE AIR EXPERTS at 780-455-7873.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Talk to the ExpertsTalk to the Experts Pure Air Experts6301 CHED Talk To The ExpertsTalk to the Experts air quality
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.