News

Missing Brandon teen may be in Winnipeg: police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 21, 2019 4:18 pm
Kaitrianne Ironstand.
Kaitrianne Ironstand. Brandon Police Service

A missing teen girl from Brandon may be in Winnipeg.

Brandon police, who are concerned for her safety, said Kaitrianne (Katie) Ironstand, 17, went missing Oct. 16, and hasn’t been heard from since Sunday.

Investigators believe she may be in the city, potentially near Polo Park or in the Point Douglas area.

READ MORE: Police expand search for missing Winnipegger to Manitoba town

She’s described as 5’4″, 90 lbs, with light brown hair and brown eyes. She has piercings in her ears and a slim build.

Story continues below advertisement

Ironstand was last seen wearing black pants, a black and white sweater, and brown boots.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to to contact Brandon police at 204-729-2345.

