Missing Brandon teen may be in Winnipeg: police

A missing teen girl from Brandon may be in Winnipeg.

Brandon police, who are concerned for her safety, said Kaitrianne (Katie) Ironstand, 17, went missing Oct. 16, and hasn’t been heard from since Sunday.

Investigators believe she may be in the city, potentially near Polo Park or in the Point Douglas area.

She’s described as 5’4″, 90 lbs, with light brown hair and brown eyes. She has piercings in her ears and a slim build.

Ironstand was last seen wearing black pants, a black and white sweater, and brown boots.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to to contact Brandon police at 204-729-2345.

