Hamilton woman missing for several weeks: police

Hamilton police say they are searching for a 23-year-old Hamilton woman who has been missing for over two weeks.

Tristen Timer was last seen on October 4 at 10 a.m. in the area of Fennell Avenue West and West 5th Street on the Mountain, say police.

Timer is five feet five inches tall with hazel eyes, shoulder-length brown hair and several tattoos, including a moon and star behind her right ear, a Koi fish on the inside of her left forearm, the word “mommy” on her left wrist and a diamond on her right wrist, according to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Hamilton police at 905-546-3886 or provide information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

