Sports

Toronto hosts Columbus after overtime victory

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 21, 2019 3:31 am
Updated October 21, 2019 3:32 am

Columbus Blue Jackets (3-3-2, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (5-3-1, third in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hosts Columbus after the Maple Leafs knocked off Boston 4-3 in overtime.

Toronto finished 28-18-6 in Eastern Conference games and 23-16-2 at home a season ago. The Maple Leafs scored 286 total goals last season, 46 on power plays and five shorthanded.

Columbus went 31-19-2 in Eastern Conference play and 25-14-2 on the road a season ago. The Blue Jackets averaged 31.6 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 3.1 goals per game.

Monday’s meeting will be the second of the season for the two teams. The Maple Leafs won the last matchup 4-1.

Story continues below advertisement

Maple Leafs Injuries: John Tavares: out (upper body).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Ryan Murray: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
