Calgary store locked down while police dealt with gun complaint

A Calgary store was locked down after police responded to a gun complaint on Sunday.
Police said they went to the Wholesale Club at 2928 23 St. N.E. at 1 p.m., adding that the store was locked down as they dealt with the threat.
Officers said a person was in a vehicle threatening another person with a handgun.
Police said they found the suspect vehicle but were trying to get a search warrant for it.
A firearm was recovered but officers couldn’t say from where.
Two men in their 40s were arrested, according to police.
