Crime

Calgary store locked down while police dealt with gun complaint

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted October 20, 2019 9:47 pm
Calgary police responded to a gun complaint in the city's northeast on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Calgary police responded to a gun complaint in the city's northeast on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. File/Global News

A Calgary store was locked down after police responded to a gun complaint on Sunday.

Police said they went to the Wholesale Club at 2928 23 St. N.E. at 1 p.m., adding that the store was locked down as they dealt with the threat.

Officers said a person was in a vehicle threatening another person with a handgun.

Police said they found the suspect vehicle but were trying to get a search warrant for it.

A firearm was recovered but officers couldn’t say from where.

Two men in their 40s were arrested, according to police.

