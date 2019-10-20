One suspect outstanding after violent kidnapping attempt in Etobicoke: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are investigating after what appears to be a violent kidnapping near Centennial Park in the area of Renforth Drive and Tabard Gate.

Police said they responded to reports of a man being beaten up and forced inside a car a little before 2:30 p.m.

Officers who were in the area pursued the car and were able to see the man, who sustained life-threatening injuries.

The car was dumped on Legion Road and the victim has been taken to hospital.

Police have arrested three suspects. One remains outstanding and is believed to be violent, armed and dangerous.

A suspect description has not yet been released.