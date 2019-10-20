Menu

One suspect outstanding after violent kidnapping attempt in Etobicoke: police

By Katherine Aylesworth Global News
Posted October 20, 2019 6:18 pm
Police are investigating after a violent kidnapping in Etobicoke.
Police are investigating after a violent kidnapping in Etobicoke. Andrew Collins / Global News

Toronto police are investigating after what appears to be a violent kidnapping near Centennial Park in the area of Renforth Drive and Tabard Gate.

Police said they responded to reports of a man being beaten up and forced inside a car a little before 2:30 p.m.

Officers who were in the area pursued the car and were able to see the man, who sustained life-threatening injuries.

The car was dumped on Legion Road and the victim has been taken to hospital.

Police have arrested three suspects. One remains outstanding and is believed to be violent, armed and dangerous.

A suspect description has not yet been released.

CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoToronto crimeEtobicokeKidnappingCentennial ParkEtobicoke crimeEtobicoke kidnapping
