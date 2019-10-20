Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Anaheim plays Calgary, aims for 5th straight home win

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 20, 2019 3:26 am

Calgary Flames (4-4-1, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (6-2-0, second in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim hosts Calgary trying to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

Anaheim finished 35-37-10 overall and 21-23-6 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Ducks scored 36 power play goals on 212 power play opportunities last season.

Calgary went 29-18-3 in Western Conference action and 24-15-2 on the road a season ago. The Flames scored 289 total goals last season while collecting 505 assists.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Ducks Injuries: None listed.

Flames Injuries: Andrew Mangiapane: day to day (undisclosed), Elias Lindholm: day to day (lower body).

Story continues below advertisement

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
HockeyNHLCalgary FlamesNational Hockey LeagueCalgary SportsFlamesCalgary HockeyFlames hockey
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.