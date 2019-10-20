Rangers take on the Canucks on 3-game slide

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver Canucks (4-3-0, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Rangers (2-3-0, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup with Vancouver after losing three straight games.

New York went 32-36-14 overall with a 18-14-9 record at home in the 2018-19 season. The Rangers scored 44 power play goals on 227 power play opportunities last season.

Vancouver went 35-36-11 overall and 15-20-6 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Canucks scored 2.7 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.0 last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Rangers Injuries: None listed.

Canucks Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.