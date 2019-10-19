Two arrested for random early morning machete attack: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police arrested two people Friday evening, in connection with a brazen Monday morning machete attack that officers believe could have killed the victim.

A man was found near Pembina Highway and Dudley Avenue just before 5 a.m. Oct. 14. He was in shock and bleeding badly from a severe laceration to his leg.

The suspects attacked without warning and immediately walked away, police say.

Major crime investigators later identified two suspects, who they believe are responsible for the random attack and convenience store robbery just over an hour after the Monday morning attack. At about 6:35 a.m., suspects used a machete in a “threatening manner” at a store on the 700 block of Osborne Street, police say.

Police found the two suspects at a Polo Park area hotel Friday evening, where they were arrested.

A 20-year-old Winnipeg man, Arlen Justin Drew Robert Sumner, is charged aggravated assault, robbery, two counts of possessing a weapon, mischief and a slew of breaches of conditions.

A 17-year-old Winnipeg girl is charged with aggravated assault, robbery and mischief.

Both were detained in custody.

