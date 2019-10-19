Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Two arrested for random early morning machete attack: Winnipeg police

By Global News
Posted October 19, 2019 5:12 pm
Winnipeg Police Service.
Winnipeg Police Service. Global News

Winnipeg police arrested two people Friday evening, in connection with a brazen Monday morning machete attack that officers believe could have killed the victim.

A man was found near Pembina Highway and Dudley Avenue just before 5 a.m. Oct. 14. He was in shock and bleeding badly from a severe laceration to his leg.

READ MORE: Winnipeg man slashed with machete in random Pembina Highway attack

The suspects attacked without warning and immediately walked away, police say.

Major crime investigators later identified two suspects, who they believe are responsible for the random attack and convenience store robbery just over an hour after the Monday morning attack. At about 6:35 a.m., suspects used a machete in a “threatening manner” at a store on the 700 block of Osborne Street, police say.

Police found the two suspects at a Polo Park area hotel Friday evening, where they were arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Teen boys, 13 and 14, charged with manslaughter in Winnipeg’s 31st homicide

A 20-year-old Winnipeg man, Arlen Justin Drew Robert Sumner, is charged aggravated assault, robbery, two counts of possessing a weapon, mischief and a slew of breaches of conditions.

A 17-year-old Winnipeg girl is charged with aggravated assault, robbery and mischief.

Both were detained in custody.

Manitoba businesses concerned about safety
Manitoba businesses concerned about safety
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CrimeManitobaAssaultCity of WinnipegWinnipeg Police ServiceWinnipeg crimeMacheteDowntown SafetyWinnipeg assault
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.