Annual winter clothing drive in South Okanagan underway

Collections have started for this year’s Warm Up The Winter For Those In Need clothing drive in the South Okanagan.

Launched 10 years ago by the Penticton Soupateria Society and now managed by the South Okanagan Real Estate Board (SOREB), the clothing drive features several collection sites throughout the South Okanagan.

According to SOREB, the drive began Friday, Oct. 18, and will conclude on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

All donations collected in Penticton will be distributed at the St. Saviour’s church hall on Nov. 21, from noon to 6 p.m.

Donations collected in other regions will go to agencies to assist those in need before winter sets in.

Drop sites are listed below:

Penticton

South Okanagan Real Estate Board, 103 – 3310 Skaha Lake Road, Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Royal LePage Locations West Realty, 484 Main Street, Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

RE/MAX Penticton Realty, 101 – 3115 Skaha Lake Road, Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Coldwell Banker Okanagan Realty, 101 -1873 Main Street, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fair Realty, 130 – 300 Riverside Drive, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hometime Realty, 101 – 3547 Skaha Lake Road, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 .p.m., Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Century 21 Amos Realty, 104 – 383 Ellis Street, Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Summerland

Giants Head Realty, 13200 Victoria Road N, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Parker Real Estate, 13242 Victoria Road N, Monday to Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Royal LePage Parkside Realty, 9925 Main Street, Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Osoyoos

Royal LePage Desert Oasis Realty, 8512 Main Street, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you have a donation and cannot make it to a drop site, call the South Okanagan Real Estate Board at 250-492-0626 to arrange a pickup.