Traffic

Highway 32 closed after semi spills petroleum load

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted October 19, 2019 12:47 pm
RCMP are asking drivers to avoid Highway 32 south of Township 575 in northern Alberta.
File / Global News

RCMP have closed down a portion of a northern Alberta highway after a two-vehicle collision led to a hazardous spill.

Highway 32 has been closed in both directions, around 1.5 kilometres south of Township 575, after a semi truck that was hauling petroleum distillates was involved in a crash.

Police say there were no injuries reported for the drivers or passengers of either vehicle.

Officials say while there is no danger to the public, the road will be closed for several hours as emergency crews clean up.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

TAGS
Alberta trafficAlberta highwaysEdsonAlberta crashAlberta CollisionAlberta highwayRCMP AlbertaHighway 32Alberta AccidentEdson crashtownship road 575
