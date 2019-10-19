Highway 32 closed after semi spills petroleum load

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP have closed down a portion of a northern Alberta highway after a two-vehicle collision led to a hazardous spill.

Highway 32 has been closed in both directions, around 1.5 kilometres south of Township 575, after a semi truck that was hauling petroleum distillates was involved in a crash.

Police say there were no injuries reported for the drivers or passengers of either vehicle.

Officials say while there is no danger to the public, the road will be closed for several hours as emergency crews clean up.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

