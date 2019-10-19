UCP leads Alberta political parties following third quarter fundraising

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s governing United Conservative Party continues to lead all political parties in donations after three quarters of fundraising.

Between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, the UCP raised $5,941,306.53 in donations to its central party and constituency associations; $860,914.46 of that total was donated to the party in just the third quarter of 2019.

According to the latest financial report from Elections Alberta, the gap in donation totals between the UCP and NDP continues to widen, with the official opposition raking in $4,509,882.38 this year, including third quarter donations totaling $382,933.50.

The Alberta Party raised $9,473.13 in the third quarter of 2019, with a year-to-date total of $215,474.88.

Meanwhile, the Alberta Liberal Party has raised $100,112.58 so far in 2019, with $15,389.03 being donated to the party in the third quarter of this year.

Both the Liberals and the Alberta Party failed to secure a seat in the legislature in the 2019 provincial election, which saw the UCP win a majority government with 63 of 87 possible seats.

The former governing NDP won 24 seats and was relegated to Opposition status.

The Green Party of Alberta, which ran candidates in the provincial election but has never held a seat in the legislature, raised $1,700.00 in the third quarter.

The Green’s raised $13,988.90 and $3,184.00 respectively in the first and second quarters of the year, totaling $18,872.90 in 2019.

The Freedom Conservative Party only raised $537.00 in the third quarter of this year, which lifted its 2019 total to $13,589.62.

The FCP was created and led by former Wildrose and UCP MLA Derek Fildebrandt, who lost his seat in the election; the party is now led by interim leader David White.

Meanwhile, the Alberta Advantage Party raised $520.00 in the third quarter and a total of $2,803.00 so far this year, while the Alberta Independence Party raised just $50 in the third quarter.

The Alberta Communist Party also raised $50 in the third quarter, it’s only donation this year.

The Reform Party of Alberta, Pro-Life Alberta Political Association, Progressive Conservative Association of Alberta and Wildrose Party all came up empty handed in the third quarter.

