Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Boston faces Toronto for division battle

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 19, 2019 3:11 am
Updated October 19, 2019 3:12 am

Boston Bruins (5-1-1, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (4-3-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Boston takes on Toronto in a meeting of Atlantic Division teams.

Toronto finished 14-10-4 in Atlantic Division action and 23-16-2 at home in the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Maple Leafs recorded three shutouts last season while compiling a .908 save percentage.

Boston went 49-24-9 overall and 29-19-4 in Eastern Conference play during the 2018-19 season. The Bruins averaged 3.9 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Maple Leafs Injuries: John Tavares: out (upper body).

Story continues below advertisement

Bruins Injuries: Joakim Nordstrom: day to day (upper body), David Krejci: day to day (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
HockeyNHLToronto Maple LeafsNational Hockey LeagueMaple LeafsLeafsLeafs hockeyToronto sportstoronto hockeyToronto Leafs
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.