Arizona Coyotes take on the Ottawa Senators

Ottawa Senators (1-4-1, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (3-2-1, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators travel to take on the Arizona Coyotes.

Arizona went 39-35-8 overall with a 20-17-4 record at home during the 2018-19 season. The Coyotes scored 42 power play goals with a 16.3% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

Ottawa went 29-47-6 overall with a 11-28-2 record on the road a season ago. Goalies for the Senators allowed 3.5 goals on 35.5 shots per game last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Coyotes Injuries: None listed.

Senators Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.