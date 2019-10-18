Menu

Crime

South Simcoe police warn residents of Canada Revenue Agency scam

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 18, 2019 7:02 pm
In the most recent case, police say, the victim received calls from a fraudster claiming there was a warrant out for their arrest.
South Simcoe police are warning residents of a Canada Revenue Agency scam that is re-surfacing in the area.

In the most recent case, police say, the victim received calls from a fraudster claiming there was a warrant out for their arrest.

According to officers, the victim was asked to provide personal and financial information.

READ MORE: Canada Revenue Agency scam resurfaces in Barrie area, police say

Police say CRA scams come in many forms — over the phone, through email or text message.

In all cases, the caller or sender poses as a CRA agent in an attempt to gather personal information and intimidate a victim into sending payment, officers add.

High-pressure tactics are used to catch victims off guard, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers are warning residents to watch out for fraud claims that you owe money to the CRA or you will be arrested immediately, that a lawsuit has been filed against you by the CRA, that an arrest warrant has been issued under your name, that you’ll be deported if you don’t pay or other similar threats.

READ MORE: Barrie police warn residents of phone, online and door-to-door scams

Police say a red flag is when fraudsters demand payment with gift cards or Bitcoin.

Officers urge people to hang up immediately if they detect something suspicious during a call.

According to police, the CRA will never threaten people with immediate arrest, use abusive language, send police or demand payment.

Peterborough Police issue warning about CRA Scam
Peterborough Police issue warning about CRA Scam
TAGS
CRA scamSouth Simcoe Police ServiceBradford fraudBradford CRA scamInnisfil and Bradford CRA scamInnisfil CRA scamInnisfil fraud
