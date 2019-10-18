Menu

Canada

OPP looking for missing teen boy who may be travelling to Kingston

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 18, 2019 10:17 am
OPP say 15-year-old Hope Nkomo was last seen in Amherstview, and they believe he may be heading towards Kingston.
OPP say 15-year-old Hope Nkomo was last seen in Amherstview, and they believe he may be heading towards Kingston. OPP

OPP are looking for a missing teen boy who they say may be heading to Kingston.

According to police, 15-year-old Hope Nkomo was last seen in Amherstview on Oct. 16 waiting for a bus.

READ MORE: Missing teen girl found, say Kingston police

Police believe the teen may be heading to Kingston and are asking the public to notify them of his whereabouts.

Nkomo is described as a black teen with brown hair and brown eyes who weighs about 120 pounds. He stands about five feet eight inches tall and was last seen in a long-sleeved blue shirt and black track pants, police say.

Anyone with information about Nkomo’s whereabouts is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Missing Teenmissing teen kingstonamherstview missing teenmissing person OPPmissing teen amherstviewmissing teen OPPOPP missing personpolice missing teen
