OPP looking for missing teen boy who may be travelling to Kingston

OPP are looking for a missing teen boy who they say may be heading to Kingston.
According to police, 15-year-old Hope Nkomo was last seen in Amherstview on Oct. 16 waiting for a bus.
Police believe the teen may be heading to Kingston and are asking the public to notify them of his whereabouts.
Nkomo is described as a black teen with brown hair and brown eyes who weighs about 120 pounds. He stands about five feet eight inches tall and was last seen in a long-sleeved blue shirt and black track pants, police say.
Anyone with information about Nkomo’s whereabouts is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
