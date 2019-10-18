OPP looking for missing teen boy who may be travelling to Kingston

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are looking for a missing teen boy who they say may be heading to Kingston.

According to police, 15-year-old Hope Nkomo was last seen in Amherstview on Oct. 16 waiting for a bus.

Police believe the teen may be heading to Kingston and are asking the public to notify them of his whereabouts.

Nkomo is described as a black teen with brown hair and brown eyes who weighs about 120 pounds. He stands about five feet eight inches tall and was last seen in a long-sleeved blue shirt and black track pants, police say.

Anyone with information about Nkomo’s whereabouts is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

