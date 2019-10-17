Vernon RCMP asking for tips, information in hit-and-run incident

Send this page to someone via email

Vernon RCMP are asking for public help in identifying the driver of a hit-and-run vehicle.

Police say a grey, sedan-style car struck a grey Yamaha motorcycle at an intersection in Vernon last Tuesday, then fled the scene.

The incident occurred at 48th Avenue and 24th Street, at approximately 6:30 p.m.

“Our officers are diligently following all leads in this matter,” said Vernon RCMP Cst. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “We believe there may be noticeable damage to the front of the car and are asking anyone with information to come forward.”

Police say if you witnessed the collision, or have any information regarding the incident, you are asked to contact the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement