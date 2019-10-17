Suspect wanted after male exposes himself in teen’s bedroom: Peel police

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police are appealing to the public for help in identifying a suspect after officers say a teen discovered a male exposing himself in her bedroom.

Police said the incident occurred in the area of Forest Glen Park in Mississauga around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said the 15-year-old girl spotted the man, at which point she began screaming and he fled the area.

The girl was not physically harmed during the incident, police said.

The suspect is described as five feet, 10 inches tall or six feet tall with a slim build. He was reportedly wearing a red t-shirt and dark pants at the time of the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance video from the area to contact them at (905) 453–2121, ext. 3460 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Police are also asking residents in the area to remain vigilant and keep their doors and windows locked at night.

