Driver killed in collision with pick-up truck in Windsor, N.S.

Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that happened Thursday on Highway 101 in Windsor, N.S.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., RCMP said they responded to a 911 call about the collision, which involved a car and a pick-up truck.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the pick-up truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators remain at the scene and Highway 101 is currently closed between exits 5A and 6. Traffic is being diverted.

