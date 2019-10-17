Menu

Driver killed in collision with pick-up truck in Windsor, N.S.

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 17, 2019 2:55 pm
.
. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that happened Thursday on Highway 101 in Windsor, N.S.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., RCMP said they responded to a 911 call about the collision, which involved a car and a pick-up truck.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the pick-up truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators remain at the scene and Highway 101 is currently closed between exits 5A and 6. Traffic is being diverted.

 

TAGS
CollisionFatal CollisionCarWindsortwo vehicle collisionpick-up truckHighway 101Windsor District RCMP
