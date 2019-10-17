Man arrested after woman sexually assaulted by rideshare driver: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man has been charged after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a rideshare driver early Sunday.

Police said a woman ordered a ride home using a ridesharing app after having a night out.

Investigators said a man picked the woman up in the area of Bloor Street West and Manning Avenue and she was later allegedly sexually assaulted.

Police did not release the name of the company the man was working for.

Police said 38-year-old Ghulam Qadir of Mississauga was arrested on Monday and charged with sexual assault. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

