Belleville police investigate 2nd suspicious fire in a week

Belleville police are looking into a second case of arson this week, this time in the far east end of the city.

Police and firefighters were called to a home in the city’s east end on Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. to find that the garage was fully engulfed in flames and destroyed.

The home had also been broken into — police found smashed windows and ignitable liquid poured throughout the home.

No injuries were reported and no suspects were found nearby.

This is the second case of arson in the city this week, with a trailer behind a Value Village on Bell Boulevard on the other end of the city on Tuesday.

At this moment, police are not commenting on whether they believe the two incidents are related.

