Crime

Belleville police investigate 2nd suspicious fire in a week

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 17, 2019 1:01 pm
Belleville police are investigating the city's second case of arson this week.
Belleville police are investigating the city's second case of arson this week.

Belleville police are looking into a second case of arson this week, this time in the far east end of the city.

Police and firefighters were called to a home in the city’s east end on Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. to find that the garage was fully engulfed in flames and destroyed.

The home had also been broken into — police found smashed windows and ignitable liquid poured throughout the home.

No injuries were reported and no suspects were found nearby.

This is the second case of arson in the city this week, with a trailer behind a Value Village on Bell Boulevard on the other end of the city on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Police investigating possible arson behind Belleville business

At this moment, police are not commenting on whether they believe the two incidents are related.

Fire that tore through Trenton plaza deemed as suspicious
Fire that tore through Trenton plaza deemed as suspicious
