Western Conference battle pits St. Louis against Vancouver

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 17, 2019 3:23 am
Updated October 17, 2019 3:24 am

Vancouver Canucks (3-2-0, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (3-1-2, third in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Vancouver take the ice in Western Conference action.

St. Louis finished 45-28-9 overall and 25-18-7 in Western Conference action in the 2018-19 season. The Blues averaged 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes per game.

Vancouver finished 21-21-8 in Western Conference play and 15-20-6 on the road during the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Canucks recorded one shutout last season while compiling a .905 save percentage.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Blues Injuries: Robert Thomas: day to day (upper body).

Story continues below advertisement

Canucks Injuries: Tyler Motte: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
HockeyNHLNational Hockey LeagueVancouver CanucksCanucksVancouver sportsVancouver hockeyCanucks hockey
