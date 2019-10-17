Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Islanders visit the Jets following overtime victory

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 17, 2019 3:21 am
Updated October 17, 2019 3:22 am

New York Islanders (3-3-0, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (4-4-0, fourth in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York visits Winnipeg after the Islanders beat St. Louis 3-2 in overtime.

Winnipeg finished 47-30-5 overall a season ago while going 25-12-4 at home. The Jets averaged 31.2 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 3.3 goals per game.

New York finished 48-27-7 overall in the 2018-19 season while going 24-14-3 on the road. The Islanders averaged 2.7 goals on 28.8 shots per game last season.

Thursday’s meeting will be the second of the season for the two teams. The Islanders won the last matchup 4-1.

Jets Injuries: Mark Letestu: day to day (undisclosed).

Story continues below advertisement

Islanders Injuries: Jordan Eberle: day to day (lower body), Nick Leddy: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
HockeyNHLWinnipeg SportsWinnipeg JetsNational Hockey LeagueJetsWinnipeg hockeyJets hockey
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.