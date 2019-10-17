Menu

Sports

Ottawa Senators visit the Vegas Golden Knights

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 17, 2019 3:21 am
Updated October 17, 2019 3:22 am

Ottawa Senators (1-4-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (4-3-0, third in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators visit the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas went 43-32-7 overall and 24-12-5 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Golden Knights scored 246 total goals last season, 39 on power plays and 11 shorthanded.

Ottawa went 29-47-6 overall and 11-28-2 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Senators averaged 3.0 goals on 29.6 shots per game last season.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Golden Knights Injuries: Malcolm Subban: day to day (lower-body).

Story continues below advertisement

Senators Injuries: Artem Anisimov: day to day (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
