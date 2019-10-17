Menu

Downtown Kelowna boat launch undergoing repairs

By Kimberly Davidson Global News
Posted October 17, 2019 12:45 am
You can expect some docks at the Water Street Boat Launch in Kelowna to be closed from time to time over the next few weeks as repairs are being made.

High water levels from flooding in 2017 and 2018 lifted the docks higher than normal, allowing sand and debris to accumulate under the gangways to the floating docks.

This caused damage once the water levels dropped.

The repair work will be completed in two phases, with one ramp closed at a time.

At least one ramp will remain open for public use and emergencies.

The cost of repairs is being funded 80 per cent by Emergency Management BC’s Disaster Financial Assistance fund, with the remaining cost to be funded through municipal taxes.

