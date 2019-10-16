Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

N.S. man faces criminal negligence charges after unsecured mattress results in deaths of 2 people

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 16, 2019 1:55 pm
RCMP have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a fatal crash in Pictou County on Saturday.
RCMP have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a fatal crash in Pictou County on Saturday. File / Global News

Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a 19-year-old with two counts of negligence causing death after an unsecured mattress flew off his vehicle, obstructed a roadway and resulted in the deaths of two women on Highway 104 this past Saturday.

Police say that they responded to a 911 call about a crash on Highway 104 in Barney’s River Station, N.S., at 7:35 p.m.

The Mounties say their investigation determined that the crash occurred after a matress flew off the roof of a car, laying on the roadway.

READ MORE: 2 women dead following two-vehicle collision in Pictou County

The driver of a transport truck lost control of their vehicle due to the mattress, veered into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a Pontiac G6.

Police say the two occupants of the car, a 51-year-old female and a 74-year-old female, both from Antigonish, N.S., were pronounced dead at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver of the transport truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP say they identified the driver of the car responsible for the mattress as Devon Michael Dewtie, 19, of Greenwood, N.S.

SIU investigating crash involving 13-year-old driver
SIU investigating crash involving 13-year-old driver

He was arrested without incident on Oct.13 and has been charged with two counts of criminal negligence causing death.

Dewtie appeared in Pictou Provincial Court on Oct. 15 and has been released on conditions.

He is scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on Nov. 12, 2019, at 9:30 a.m.

With files from Aya Al-Halim

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
RCMPNova ScotiaFatal CrashNova Scotia RCMPantigonishHighway 104Pictou provincial courtBarneys River StationDevon Michael DewtieUnsecured mattress
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.