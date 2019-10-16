N.S. man faces criminal negligence charges after unsecured mattress results in deaths of 2 people

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a 19-year-old with two counts of negligence causing death after an unsecured mattress flew off his vehicle, obstructed a roadway and resulted in the deaths of two women on Highway 104 this past Saturday.

Police say that they responded to a 911 call about a crash on Highway 104 in Barney’s River Station, N.S., at 7:35 p.m.

The Mounties say their investigation determined that the crash occurred after a matress flew off the roof of a car, laying on the roadway.

The driver of a transport truck lost control of their vehicle due to the mattress, veered into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a Pontiac G6.

Police say the two occupants of the car, a 51-year-old female and a 74-year-old female, both from Antigonish, N.S., were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the transport truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP say they identified the driver of the car responsible for the mattress as Devon Michael Dewtie, 19, of Greenwood, N.S.

He was arrested without incident on Oct.13 and has been charged with two counts of criminal negligence causing death.

Dewtie appeared in Pictou Provincial Court on Oct. 15 and has been released on conditions.

He is scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on Nov. 12, 2019, at 9:30 a.m.

With files from Aya Al-Halim